Two farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha despite protests by Opposition MPs

The House was adjourned briefly after Opposition MPs protested Dy Chair's move to extend session time without consensus from the members.

Published: 20th September 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

As the Dy Chair continues with session, ruckus unfolds in Rajya Sabha. (Photo | Screenshot)

By Richa Sharma 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha Sunday passed the controversail farm bills amidst pandemonium in the upper house. 

Rajya Sabha  deputy chairman rushed through clauses of the bill as MPs from the opposition parties were in the well of the house, sloganeering, tearing copies of the bills and rule book and even damaging a mic at the podium. 

The Opposition demanded that the The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 be referred to the select committee for further consideration. 

The Congress, Trinamool, CPI(M) and DMK had moved resolution  to send the bills to select committee and demanded division when their resolution was taken up. However deputy chairman said that division can only be taken up if the members go back to their seats

The house started the discussion on two Bill's at 9:30 and went on till 12:50 after which the minister started replying. 

Explained: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy

Majority of the MPs from the opposition  raised concerns about no provisions for ensuring the minimum support price (MSP) to farmers and the move is to benefit the corporates. 

MPs belonging to regional parties said that it impinges on the rights of the states and they were never consulted. 

What made the Centre nervous was that parties like TRS, BJD, AIADMK that have traditionally supported the government opposed the provisions of the bills and two even demanded voting in the bill. NDA's oldest ally SAD has already opposed the bill calling it anti-farmer.

The pandemonium in the house started after deputy chairman extended the duration of the house obeying 1 pm with the opposition alleging that they were not asked the same as per rules of the house. 

This lead to the Opposition MPs from the TMC, Congress, AAP and others coming into the well of the house. 

TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha Deek O'Brien flashed rule book at the chair and tried to pull the mic at the podium while Marshall standing near to the chair tried to protect the mic. This seemingly damaged the mic and live Rajya Sabha TV went without audio. 

The house was adjourned for 15 minutes. As the house assembled, the Oposition continued with the protest, even as the deputy chairman continue with the bill. 

Both the bills were passed in 20 min before the house was adjourned for the day at 2 pm.

Comments

