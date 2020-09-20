STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UN report on presence of ISIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka incorrect: Government in Lok Sabha

The government dismissed as 'factually not correct' a UN report which suggested presence of 'significant numbers' of ISIS terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka.

Published: 20th September 2020 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday dismissed as "factually not correct" a United Nations report which suggested presence of "significant numbers" of ISIS terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy's reply came in Lok Sabha on whether the government is aware of the United Nations report, titled 'The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, Al-Qaeda and associated individuals and entities', stating that there are "significant numbers" of ISIS terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka.

The minister said the government was aware of the report.

"However, the said report claiming presence of 'significant numbers' of ISIS terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka, is factually not correct. The Government continuously takes necessary measures to put forth India's correct position through established mechanism in unequivocal and categorical terms at various international, multilateral and bilateral fora and also through diplomatic channels," he said.

Reddy also said 34 cases related to the presence of Islamic State (IS) and 20 cases related to the presence of Lashkar-e-Toiba across the country were registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and 240 people were arrested.

"The government is aware of the presence of the terrorist outfits in the country including ISIS, Daesh, IS Khorasan, Lashkar-e-Toiba etc. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far registered and investigated 34 cases related to presence of Islamic State (IS) and 20 cases related to presence of Lashkar-e-Toiba across the country and arrested 160 and 80 accused persons respectively," he said.

