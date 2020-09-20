Use oxygen judiciously: Maharashtra government tells hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After Centre's warning over the excessive use of oxygen, which is three times more than the national average in Maharashtra, the state government asked civic authorities, hospitals and district collectors to ensure there is judicial use of oxygen while catering to COVID-19 patients.

Principal secretary of Maharashtra health department Dr Pradeep Vyas asked concerned authorities to ration the available oxygen. In his letter Mr Vyas said that Maharashtra is consuming largest quantity of oxygen for catering COVID-19 patients in India.

“The 5 to 6 per cent active Covid 19 positive patients have given the oxygen in India while in Maharashtra, 10 per cent to 15 per cent. That is three times more than the national average. In this rate, of we continue to use then very soon we will exhaust our oxygen supplying resources,” Dr Vyas said.

He pointed out that there is a mismatch in the consumption of oxygen in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

“In rest of the state, more quantity of oxygen has been used, which needs to be monitored. The concerned authority should take a review of patients and total use of oxygen. A proper audit should be conducted by fixing the patient and use of oxygen. Private hospitals use more oxygen and keep the patients for a longer time than required." said the health secretary.

He further said that the private hospitals are admitting patients based on rapid antigen tests which are not even officially promoted by ICMR.

-Proper Covid 19 test should be carried, then only treatment and admission should be done. Besides the local Tahsildar – revenue officer should monitor the oxygen refilling 65 centres. They should check the entry and dispatch of vehicles that carrying an oxygen cylinder. They should ensure that there is no pilferage and misuse of oxygen. The proper audit should be done. If they are not following the order, then action should be taken,” Dr Vyas.

In Maharashtra, Pune is consuming the largest quantity – 235 metric tonne of oxygen out of a total consumption of 953 metric tonne of oxygen across the state.

According to Maharashtra government oxygen demand and supply report, presently the demand for oxygen in 1,072 COVID-19 hospitals of Maharashtra is 953.21 metric tonne against the 953.470 metric tonne supply, while there is 458 metric tonne oxygen, has remained as a balanced stock in various hospitals.

