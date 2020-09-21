STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Adhir Ranjan bats for allocation of PM CARES fund for rehabilitation of migrant workers

The hardship faced by the people could have been mitigated if there was a well laid out strategy, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, adding that the intensity of the pandemic could have been moderated.

Published: 21st September 2020 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday asked the central government for allocating funds from PM CARES for the rehabilitation of lakhs of migrant workers displaced due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The hardship faced by the people could have been mitigated if there was a well laid out strategy, he said in the Lok Sabha, adding that the intensity of the pandemic could have been moderated.

Chowdhury also flagged the issue of "under-reporting" of COVID-19 deaths in the country.

On the issue of migrant workers, he said lakhs of such workers were forced to flee to their home states on foot as there was no means of transportation during the 'severe' lockdown period.

Now these workers are not finding work in their home states to sustain themselves and again compelled to move to places where they can find work, he said.

To rehabilitate such workers, the Congress leader said, the government should consider spending some amount from the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

​ALSO READ | Government to implement new financial model for interest subvention for SC/OBC SHGs

Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF and Sri Krishna D Lavu of YSRCP also talked about the issue of unemployment.

Lavu suggested that the government enhance its spending towards infrastructure which would lead to job creation.

Besides, Chowdhury also raised the issue of overcharging by private hospitals amid the pandemic outbreak.

Members cutting across party lines spoke on fleecing of distressed COVID-19 patients by such private hospitals.

Danish Ali of BSP urged the Centre to enhance the infrastructure of district hospitals.

He said he was pained that people were giving religious colour to the disease while referring to the Tablighi Jamaat controversy.

A Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in March in Delhi's Nizamuddin area had significantly contributed to the doubling of coronavirus cases in India.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM CARES Funds COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp