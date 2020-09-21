STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam: 350 detention camp inmates released on bail during Covid-19 pandemic, says Centre

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this while responding to questions posed by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko.

Published: 21st September 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Detention centre

Image of a people queued up at a detention centre used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 350 detenues, who were lodged in the different detention centres across Assam, have been released on bail in accordance with the Supreme Court order to decongest prisons in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Monday in the Parliament.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this while responding to questions posed by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko.

“The Supreme Court of India has passed an order dated April 13, 2020, in a suo motu writ petition directing that the prisoners or detainees who have been under detention for two years shall be entitled to be released subject to fulfillment of stipulated conditions including the furnishing of a bond of Rs 5,000 with two sureties of the like sum of Indian citizens,” Rai said, in a written reply.

Vaiko also sought details in the detention centres, in the last two years. In response, Rai said that 15 detainees have died in different detention centres across Assam due to illness during the last two years till September 16, 2020, while undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the state.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court orders release of 'foreigners' lodged for two years in Assam detention centres

In response to a different set of questions posed by DMK leader M Shanmugan, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said for legal aid, lawyers were deputed to provide free legal services to the jail inmates through video conferencing in States and UTs such as Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

When asked about the funds, the ministry proposes to provide for the video conferencing facility, Reddy said that the Law Ministry is implementing the eCourts Mission Mode Project, which is a national e-Governance project for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) enablement of the Courts in the country.

“The Department of Justice has released an amount of Rs 69.30 crores to all High Courts for providing video conferencing facilities between 3,240 court complexes and 1,272 corresponding jails under the said project,” Reddy said, in a written reply.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Detention centres assam detention centres Vaiko Nityanand Rai illegal immigrants
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp