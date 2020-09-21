Caught on camera: UP doctor gives 15 of his own samples for Covid-19 test to meet target 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A video of a doctor in a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mathura went viral on social media in which he was seen giving around 15 swab samples from his nose and throat to a health worker to meet the daily testing target.

Taking note of the incident and the viral video, the district health authorities have initiated a probe into the matter.

The incident happened at Baldeo CHC where the doctors admitted that as the sample size to be sent to Chief Medical Superintendent was too low to be sent, the doctor gave his 15 samples to be sent to CMS under fake names to show that he had achieved the target. However, someone is being heard advising him against giving so many samples from his body.

The district health authorities of Mathura have set a target of 1,500 sample tests per day. However, other doctors seeking anonymity from the CHC claimed that they were also compelled to resort to unethical practices and send fake samples to meet the daily target of tests if the patients did not turn up.

They claimed that they were threatened with the termination of the contract if the daily testing target was not met.

Notably, UP has been conducting an average of around 1.40 lakh tests on a daily basis to track the COVID patents. During the last 24 hours, 1,35,990 tests were conducted of which 4,703 fresh positive cases surfaced. So far, a total of 86,76,627 samples have been tested in the state of which 3,58,893 people have tested positive. The state has recorded 5,135 Covid deaths.