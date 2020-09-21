STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Caught on camera: UP doctor gives 15 of his own samples for Covid-19 test to meet target 

Taking note of the incident and the viral video, the district health authorities have initiated a probe into the matter.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A video of a doctor in a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mathura went viral on social media in which he was seen giving around 15 swab samples from his nose and throat to a health worker to meet the daily testing target.

Taking note of the incident and the viral video, the district health authorities have initiated a probe into the matter.

The incident happened at Baldeo CHC where the doctors admitted that as the sample size to be sent to Chief Medical Superintendent was too low to be sent, the doctor gave his 15 samples to be sent to CMS under fake names to show that he had achieved the target. However, someone is being heard advising him against giving so many samples from his body.

The district health authorities of Mathura have set a target of 1,500 sample tests per day. However, other doctors seeking anonymity from the CHC claimed that they were also compelled to resort to unethical practices and send fake samples to meet the daily target of tests if the patients did not turn up.

They claimed that they were threatened with the termination of the contract if the daily testing target was not met.

Notably, UP has been conducting an average of around 1.40 lakh tests on a daily basis to track the COVID patents. During the last 24 hours, 1,35,990 tests were conducted of which 4,703 fresh positive cases surfaced. So far, a total of 86,76,627 samples have been tested in the state of which 3,58,893 people have tested positive. The state has recorded 5,135 Covid deaths.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mathura UP coronavirus swab samples CHC doctor daily testing target
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp