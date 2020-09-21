Farm bills: Mamata speaks to suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, lauds their efforts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday spoke to the eight Rajya Sabha MPs who have been suspended from Parliament over the protests against the farm Bills, and appreciated their efforts towards "upholding the values of Parliament".

The MPs, who are now holding a protest against their suspension along with Opposition lawmakers from across parties, were suspended a day after the Upper House witnessed unprecedented unruly scenes during the passage of the two crucial farm Bills.

¨The WB chief minister spoke to the MPs for 10 minutes and in her conversation with them appreciated their efforts in fighting against farmer Bills, labour Bills and upholding the values of Parliament," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

Banerjee, who in the morning condemned the government for its action, also released an audio clip in which she came down hard on the BJP, alleging the party is making an all out effort to make states powerless and itself all powerful.

The government Monday moved a motion seeking the suspension of Derek O'Brien (TMC), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Rajeev Satav (Congress), K K Ragesh (CPM), Syed Nazir Hussain (Congress), Ripun Boren (Congress), Dola Sen (TMC) and Elamaram Kareem (CPM).

The motion was adopted by voice vote amid opposition, and the MPs have been suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session.