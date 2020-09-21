STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farming at Zero Line after 18 years

The farmers were provided tractors with Bullet Proof (BP)-shields keeping in mind ceasefire violations.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: For the first time since 2002, farming activity on the Zero Line along the International Border (IB) at Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir was allowed by the government. Deputy Commissioner Kathua O P Bhagat told this newspaper that out of the 6,000 kanals of land at the Zero Line along IB, the administration with the support of BSF has allowed farming on 1200 kanals of land in the first phase.

The farmers were provided tractors with Bullet Proof (BP)-shields keeping in mind ceasefire violations.
Farming is actively taking place under the watchful eyes of the BSF jawans, who have set up bunkers in the area to ensure safety of civilians in case of cross-border firing and shelling. “The farmers from the other side have been doing farming at the Zero Line from last many years and we too decided to allow farmers to cultivate these lands,” Bhagat said.

Cross-border firing and shelling mostly takes place during the night and not during the day, he added. “I have been posted as DC in Kathua from last 11 months and most ceasefire violations took place in the night and very less during the day.” The Kathua DC said farming in other areas at the Zero Line would follow in phases.

Allowing farming at the Zero Line in IB was a long pending of farmers, who areupbeat over finally getting the nod to cultivate their lands. “We had been demanding that we be allowed to cultivate our land at zero line from last so many years,” said Ashok Sharma, a farmer. “The cultivation at the zero line will increase crop production and  income of farmers and at the same time give clear view to the BSF men as well.” 

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
zero line farming activity international border
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp