STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana Congress holds statewide protest against farm bills

State Congress chief Kumari Selja led the protest in Jind, while former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressed the protesters in Sonipat.

Published: 21st September 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Congress held protests across the state on Monday against Parliament's nod to the contentious farm bills, which the party described as "black laws".

State Congress chief Kumari Selja led the protest in Jind, while former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressed the protesters in Sonipat.

Senior leaders Ajay Singh Yadav and Kuldeep Bishnoi joined the protest in Rewari and Hisar districts, respectively.

Congress workers raised slogans against the BJP-led central government for bringing the 'anti-farmers" bills and claimed that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was silent and not raising voice for farmers.

Congress workers, who staged a protest at the district headquarters here, submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through deputy commissioners.

Hooda said the Congress has sought a special session of the Haryana Assembly to discuss the "impact and ramifications; of the farm bills."

He said the party will also move a resolution against these bills.

Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary, who sat on a protest in Ambala City, termed the bills a move to ruin the lives of farmers, who are already facing hardships.

Through the memorandum, he said, the party sought the President's intervention in the matter and asked him not to sign the bills.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday with a voice vote, amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members demanding that the proposed legislations be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

The two bills have already been passed by the Lok Sabha and will now go to the president for his assent before they are notified as laws.

Addressing the protesters in Jind, the party's state unit chief said the 'anti-farmer' move of the Union government will 'destroy the peasants'.

"BJP is pro-capitalists, it does not understand the pain of the poor and the farmers. They hurriedly pushed through these bills. They even did not care to listen to the suggestion of the opposition members that bills should be referred to the select committee, which could have then taken a view of farmers, farm-labourers, Arhitiyas (commission agents)," Selja said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Selja said "they accuse the Congress and opposition parties of misleading the farmers whereas the entire country can see the pain of farmers".

"When Congress-led UPA was in power, we used to listen to the voice of farmers, we understood their pain. For us, the rights of farmers, poor, weaker section were above all. But now, interests of only big corporates are being watched," she charged while addressing the gathering in Jind.

She alleged that under the present system, "big companies will exploit the farmers. Also, in case of any dispute, can ordinary farmers take on big corporates, how will a small farmer fight the legal battle?".

Selja said the Congress-led government in neighbouring Punjab raised its voice against these bills but the BJP-JJP coalition in Haryana is silent.

"The state government has adopted silence. They are not raising voice in favour of farmers," she said.

Referring to 'lathi-charge' on farmers during a protest against the farm ordinances in Kurukshetra's Pipli on September 10, Selja said, "The ruling dispensation can book the farmers for attempt to murder, lathicharge them but it cannot raise the peasants' voice before the prime minister."

"Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar should have raised the voice of farmers before the prime minister but he does not have the courage to do so. Deputy Chief Minister (Dushyant Chautala), who used to do politics in farmers' name, too is not raising voice because hanging on to power is more dear to him now," she alleged.

Selja also accused the BJP of neglecting Jind, which is considered as the political heartland of the state.

She said the Congress will raise voice in favour of farmers from streets to Parliament.

"These bills are completely against the farmers, labourers and Arhitiyas (Commission agents)," as per the party memorandum.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumari Selja Bhupinder Singh Hooda Congress Farm Bills
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp