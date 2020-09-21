STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ICMR, JIPMER to conduct study for reducing high COVID-19 mortality rate in Puducherry

Revised strategy for triaging of COVID-19 patents and rationalisation of ambulances have been made and the administration has proposed to enhance the strength of ambulances, Kiran Bedi said.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Clinical audit will be carried out in association with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and JIPMER to identify the reasons of high fatality rate in the Union Territory and then the required preventive measures will be put in place, said Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi on Monday.

It may be noted that this decision was taken by the administration after Chief minister V Narayanasamy, Health minister Malladi Krishna Rao and officials interacted with international experts through video conferencing and elicited their views and suggestion on Sunday.

Besides Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister, MLA K Lakshminarayanan, had petitioned the Estimate committee of Legislative Assembly, seeking clinical study of the medical treatment being provided and all aspects of it, citing certain deficiencies leading to COVID-19 deaths.

Bedi said that vulnerability surveys would be done in Urban areas by the Local Administration, which have already been carried out on rural areas by DRDA.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The field surveillance will commence once the survey is completed in a particular ward, locality without waiting for completion of the entire survey. 

The shortage of Oximeter and thermal scanner for identifying symptomatic patients by ANMs and ASHA workers will be made, she said. Residents Welfare Association (RWA) will be co-opted for surveillance by ANMs and ASHA workers.

The officials of the Joint Enforcement team will be made aware of home quarantine violation and the provisions of the DM and Epidemic diseases acts. The testing kits would be purchased in anticipation and adequately stocked to meet the need till year end.

Revised strategy for triaging of COVID-19 patents and rationalisation of ambulances have been made and the administration has proposed to enhance the strength of ambulances, Kiran Bedi said.

Covid management information system is being developed in consultation with ICMR and will be ready for roll out by weekend, she added.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Kiran Bedi
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp