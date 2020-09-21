ICMR, JIPMER to conduct study for reducing high COVID-19 mortality rate in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Clinical audit will be carried out in association with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and JIPMER to identify the reasons of high fatality rate in the Union Territory and then the required preventive measures will be put in place, said Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi on Monday.

It may be noted that this decision was taken by the administration after Chief minister V Narayanasamy, Health minister Malladi Krishna Rao and officials interacted with international experts through video conferencing and elicited their views and suggestion on Sunday.

Besides Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister, MLA K Lakshminarayanan, had petitioned the Estimate committee of Legislative Assembly, seeking clinical study of the medical treatment being provided and all aspects of it, citing certain deficiencies leading to COVID-19 deaths.

Bedi said that vulnerability surveys would be done in Urban areas by the Local Administration, which have already been carried out on rural areas by DRDA.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The field surveillance will commence once the survey is completed in a particular ward, locality without waiting for completion of the entire survey.

The shortage of Oximeter and thermal scanner for identifying symptomatic patients by ANMs and ASHA workers will be made, she said. Residents Welfare Association (RWA) will be co-opted for surveillance by ANMs and ASHA workers.

The officials of the Joint Enforcement team will be made aware of home quarantine violation and the provisions of the DM and Epidemic diseases acts. The testing kits would be purchased in anticipation and adequately stocked to meet the need till year end.

Revised strategy for triaging of COVID-19 patents and rationalisation of ambulances have been made and the administration has proposed to enhance the strength of ambulances, Kiran Bedi said.

Covid management information system is being developed in consultation with ICMR and will be ready for roll out by weekend, she added.

ALSO WATCH: