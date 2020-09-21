STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lok Sabha passes bill to amend Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the legislation was not against any religion or NGO.

Published: 21st September 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

A view of Parliament House on the opening day of Monsoon Session in New Delhi Monday Sept. 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha passed a bill on Monday to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act that seeks to make it mandatory for the office-bearers of an NGO to provide their Aadhaar numbers during registration.

Amid concerns raised by various Opposition members about The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the legislation was not against any religion or NGO.

The bill was passed after a debate.

Replying to the debate, Rai asserted the bill will help in curbing misuse of foreign funds and was necessary for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Among other provisions, the bill proposes to enable the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate.

Participating in the debate, Congress MP Anto Antony said an attempt was being made to "suffocate the NGOs" through this bill.

He, however, said action should definitely be taken if an NGO is found involved in anti-national activities.

But in some cases it has been seen that due to technical reasons licences get cancelled "which is an attack on the minority".

Stating that the amendments to the bill was "ill-conceived", he made a plea to the government to not be in a hurry with the legislation.

BJP's Satya Pal Singh said many organisations receiving foreign contributions were not spending the money on the work it was meant for.

He said money received as foreign contribution cannot be spent on terrorist activities.

Sougata Roy of the Trinamool Congress said there was "no need" for the bill, stressing that when the Supreme Court has said Aadhaar is not compulsory then why is the government making it mandatory for registration of NGOs.

YSRCP's Bellana Chandra Sekhar supported the bill, saying it is "much needed."

Shrirang Appa Barne of the Shiv Sena also supported the bill and said that there is a need to come out with a strict law to stop religious conversion.

Kaushalendra Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) said the bill would boost transparency.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nityanand Rai Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp