Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Candidates use stray cow, Ram Temple to seek votes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: It’s all happening in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the crucial assembly by-polls. While the supporters of ruling BJP candidate from Surkhi seat and cabinet minister Govind Singh Rajput have linked every vote for him to the building of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the supporters of Congress candidate Premchand Guddu has found a stray cow an ideal medium for his campaign.

Videos of Rajput’s supporters soliciting votes in the name of Ram Temple at Ayodhya have gone viral over the social media. In the video, one of Rajput’s supporters is then heard telling a woman voter that one vote on the Lotus (symbol for BJP) will mean adding one brick for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

In Sanver seat of Indore district, an image of the cow, with the slogan Sanver ka Vikas, Premchand Guddu has also gone viral on the social media.