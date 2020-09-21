Mumbai diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Estranged BJP leader Eknath Khadse has announced writing a book on his political career, mainly focusing on the last five year of the BJP government.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:49 AM

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Eknath Khadse’s tell-all memoir 
Estranged BJP leader Eknath Khadse has announced writing a book on his political career, mainly focusing on the last five year of the BJP government. Khadse has already chosen the title of the book — ‘Nana Fadnavis Sanchay Barbhai Karbhar’ (working style of Nana Fadnavis). A legend in the Maratha history, Nanasaheb was such influential that he had become the de facto head of the Maratha kingdom. Khadse said he will pen down his own experience of the BJP government and how his image of one of the senior-most BJP leaders in Maharashtra was tarnished through various conspiracy theories and news plants in media.

Shahid Balwa back from wilderness
Fortune seems to have smiled on Shahid Balwa. The Mumbai developer has been keeping a low profile after he was named as one of the accused in the 2G spectrum scam. However, Balwa was recently heard flaunting his connection in the Maharashtra government. During a recent visit to the Mantralaya to meet a minister, he told the people with him that he does not need any sort of pre-appointments to meet NCP ministers. “I can barge any office at any time. I have a good relationship with NCP leaders,” Balwa told people who accompanied him. Incidentally, Balwa was appointed by the MVA government as a member of the steering committee to review issues concerning the real estate sector in Maharashtra. 

Trial by fire for Uddhav
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has had no easy moment ever since he assumed office. First, the pandemic broke out and then Governor BS Koshyari became a stumbling block for him. No sooner that was sorted out, he had the Congress, a ruling ally, complaining inadequate funds for its MLAs. His son Aaditya’s name was then dragged in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Now, Uddhav is faced with the quota trouble after the apex court’s interim order of holding back 16 per cent Maratha reservations. 

BJP seeks Shelar’s Midas touch
Former minister Ashish Shelar has been made observer for Thane BJP. Perhaps, the part mandarins had kept in mind his role in giving the Shiv Sena a tough fight in the prestigious BMC elections. As the Mumbai BJP unit chief, Shelar’s hard work had ensured the BJP 82 seats in 2017 upf from 32 in 2012. The Sena had just two seats more than the BJP. Such was the euphoria among the BJP that even the mother of erstwhile chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had called Shelar to congratulate him. The same kind of magic is expected from Shelar in Thane against the Sena yet again.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

