STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No funds released for rehabilitation of manual scavengers, earlier funds unutilized: Govt

The budget allocation for self-employment scheme for rehabilitation of manual scavengers for the period of 2020-2021 was Rs 110 crore. 

Published: 21st September 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Manual Scavengers

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has not released any funds for the rehabilitation of manual scavengers in the current year, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment told the Parliament on Sunday.

Earlier funds allocated remains unutilised, the government said.  

The budget allocation for self-employment scheme for rehabilitation of manual scavengers for the period of 2020-2021 was Rs 110 crore. 

While data recorded till September 15 showed that no funds were released, the implementing agency National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation has Rs 11.80 crore for extending rehabilitation benefits to the identified manual scavengers and their dependents unutilised with it.

There were no manual scavengers or their family members who were identified for skill development training this year till mid-September, the response said. 

During the year 2017-18, an amount of Rs 5 crore which was also the earmarked budget allocation was released by the government.

While over Rs 85 crore was released during 2018-2019, over Rs 84 crore was released in the subsequent year, according to the Parliament response. 

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 outlaws manual scavenging in the country.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manual scavengers funds Manual scavengers
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp