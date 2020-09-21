No funds released for rehabilitation of manual scavengers, earlier funds unutilized: Govt

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has not released any funds for the rehabilitation of manual scavengers in the current year, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment told the Parliament on Sunday.

Earlier funds allocated remains unutilised, the government said.

The budget allocation for self-employment scheme for rehabilitation of manual scavengers for the period of 2020-2021 was Rs 110 crore.

While data recorded till September 15 showed that no funds were released, the implementing agency National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation has Rs 11.80 crore for extending rehabilitation benefits to the identified manual scavengers and their dependents unutilised with it.

There were no manual scavengers or their family members who were identified for skill development training this year till mid-September, the response said.

During the year 2017-18, an amount of Rs 5 crore which was also the earmarked budget allocation was released by the government.

While over Rs 85 crore was released during 2018-2019, over Rs 84 crore was released in the subsequent year, according to the Parliament response.

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 outlaws manual scavenging in the country.