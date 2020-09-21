Over four-lakh booked for violating COVID norms in Uttarakhand; Rs 15 crore fine collected in total

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Over 4.22 lakh people have been fined in Uttarakhand for violating COVID-19 norms, including not wearing masks in public places, since the lockdown started. So far the state has procured close to Rs 15 crore.

The data as of September 20 revealed that over 3.03 lakh people have been penalised for not wearing masks while 49,852 people violated social distancing rules in public places.

Director general of police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar, said, "the state police is committed to maintain law and order with cooperation of people. We are going through trying times and we must adhere to the safety norms so that this Covid 19 pandemic can be dealt with effectively."

The data by the state police department also revealed that 1.15 lakh were booked from Dehradun alone.

Total 4,779 people were booked for violation of lockdown norms while 942 people were booked for violation of quarantine and 212 were booked for allegedly spreading rumours on social media.

The officials from the state police department also informed that total 4,646 personnel, officials from the department were quarantined out of which 1,121 were found positive for COVID-19.

"Till date total 4,041 have returned on active duty. We have conducted tests of total 11,738 personnel and officials from the department," added Kumar.

