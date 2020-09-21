STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB asks Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha to appear before it on September 21

Shruti Modi, who had reached the NCB office in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, was then sent back, an official had said.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has asked the actor's former manager Shruti Modi and his talent manager Jaya Saha to appear before it on Monday, an official said on Sunday.

Shruti Modi's questioning was postponed on September 16 after a member of the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) team had tested positive for coronavirus.

The NCB had on September 15 asked Saha to join its investigation.

She is now called on Monday, the official said.

The federal anti-drugs agency so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including Rajput's girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in the case.

As part of its investigation, the NCB had conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa to unearth the drugs supply network.

Earlier, statements of Shruti Modi and Saha were recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is separately probing the actor's death case.

They were also quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Mumbai Police in connection with cases linked to the Rajput death probe.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

