STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha reaches NCB-SIT office

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier asked Saha and Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi to appear before it on Monday.

Published: 21st September 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha reached the NCB-SIT's office here on Monday afternoon for questioning in connection with the agency's probe into the drugs angle in the actor's death case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier asked Saha and Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi to appear before it on Monday.

Saha reached the office of NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in south Mumbai around 2 pm, an official said.

The Mumbai Police have barricaded the area around the SIT's office. Modi's questioning was postponed on September 16 after a member of the SIT tested positive for coronavirus.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June. The federal anti-drug agency has so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in the case.

Meanwhile, the NCB is going to summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, and fashion designer Simon Khambata this week in connection with an ongoing drugs probe, a senior official of the probe agency said.

Rakul Preet Singh last week moved the Delhi High Court seeking to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case. She said leaks to the media need to be investigated as "someone's reputation is totally destroyed by it".

The high court on Thursday sought the Centre's reply on her plea.

The actor, represented by advocate Aman Hingorani, claimed in her plea that Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case.

Hingorani further said his client came to know about her being named in the case from "breaking news" on TV channels which said that she along with actor Sara Ali Khan and designer Simone Khambatta, have been named by Chakraborty as individuals who take drugs.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death NCB Jaya Saha
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp