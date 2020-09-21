STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs misbehaved, have no trust in democracy: Pralhad Joshi

Published: 21st September 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien shows the rule book to Rajya Sabha dy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Parliament House on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs had misbehaved, it was a type of "goondaism" and they have no trust in democracy, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday.

"When the Chairman names a member then that member has to leave the house. Never before a member defied the orders of the Chair. Eight suspended MPs had misbehaved, it was a type of 'goondaism'. They have proved that they have no trust in democracy," Joshi said during a press conference at the Parliament premises.

"The Opposition MPs threw paper at Deputy Speaker Harivansh even when he agreed for a division of votes. They abused him. It was shameful behavior," he added.

Meanwhile, MPs of opposition parties, including the suspended MPs, held a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, against the suspension of eight MPs by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Indian National Congress' (INC) Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for unruly behavior with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman yesterday.

Naidu had also rejected the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Deputy Chairman Harivansh saying that it is "not admissible under the rules".

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as the Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm Bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

