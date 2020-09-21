Unconstitutional farm laws, will take BJP to court: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said his government would take the BJP and its allies, including the Akalis, to court over the new ‘unconstitutional, undemocratic and anti-farmer’ laws of the central government.

He said he would fight till his last breath to protect the farmers’ interests in the state. “We will move the court and fight the draconian legislations as soon as they get the presidential nod and become the law of the land,” he said.

Singh expressed shock at the way the BJP-led Union government ‘brute-forced’ the agriculture Bills through the Rajya Sabha.

The CM questioned the rationale behind putting the ‘controversial and vicious’ Bills, which, he said, was a ‘blatant encroachment’ of the state’s powers and control of the agriculture sector, to voice vote, despite strong reservations by the Opposition and inadequate numbers in the House.