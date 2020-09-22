Former Rajasthan minister Zakia Inam succumbs to COVID-19 at 71

By PTI

JAIPUR: Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Zakia Inam has died at a hospital here due to COVID-19. She was 71.

She died hours after she was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Hospital (RUHS) Monday evening as she complained of breathing issues.

"She was admitted with symptoms of classic COVID pneumonia. Her lungs were badly affected," a senior doctor said.

Another doctor at the RUHS informed that her COVID-19 test report came positive on Tuesday.

Inam was a three-time MLA from Tonk and served as the state minister twice.

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Congress leader and former minister Zakiya Inam ji. May the Almighty give strength to her family members to bear this loss. May her soul rest in peace.. #Rajasthan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 22, 2020

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other leaders condoled the death of Inam.

Gehlot prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family members.

"I deeply condole the demise of Zakia Inam, former minister and former legislator from Tonk. While holding the post of former minister and MLA, she did many important works for the development of the state and region," Pilot, who represents Tonk seat in the assembly, tweeted.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said Inam was active in solving grievances of people throughout her life and contributed significantly towards maintaining communal harmony along with social service.

Inam is survived by a daughter.

