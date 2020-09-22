STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC vacates stay on publication of book on Asaram Bapu's conviction

Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2013 case of sexual assault on a minor.

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Godman Asaram Bapu

Godman Asaram Bapu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside an interim stay on the publication of a book on self-styled preacher Asaram Bapu -- "Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram's Conviction".

In April 2018, Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2013 case of sexual assault on a minor.

Justice Najmi Waziri said the trial court's order granting ex-parte injunction and staying release of the book on the eve of its launch is set aside.

The high court, which was of the view that no case was made out to grant ex-parte injunction, said it would be against free speech to debar all discussions.

The high court passed the order on a plea by publisher HarperCollins seeking vacation of the interim stay on the publication and distribution of the book granted by the trial court on the suit by woman co-convict Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi.

The high court directed that the already printed copies of the book be sold along with disclaimer attached as flyer in the book that it is based on the judgement of a trial court against which an appeal is pending in the Rajasthan High Court.

The disclaimer should be attached either inside of the front cover or back cover, it said, adding that for online sale, the disclaimer should be given electronically.

The publisher approached the high court challenging the trial court's September 4 ex-parte interim injunction order restraining the publication of the book.

It said the stay should be vacated.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the publisher, had said "This is very serious. All the books have already been distributed to the distributors. It has become a trend in the last few years that they move court on the eve of release of a book and get an ex-parte stay."

He had said the plaintiff woman has not come to court with clean hands and she had not annexed a copy of the judgement in the rape case before the trial court which could have then seen whether objections raised by her have any basis in the law.

He said the book was written on the basis of the record of the case and it was a story of an investigating officer of the case, based on the evidence recorded during the trial and the God-man along with the plaintiff was convicted.

However, the counsel for the woman opposed the appeal saying the contents of the book were not found in record and if it is allowed to be published, it will cause her irreparable loss.

Senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the woman, had said there was defamatory material published in the book.

Amazon and Flipkart were deleted as parties after they submitted that they were not necessary parties to the case and they will abide by the court's order to be passed in the suit.

The book is authored by Ajay Lamba, Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaipur and Sanjiv Mathur, and was scheduled to be released on September 5.

On September 4, an additional district judge had stayed the publication of the book on the ground that the appeal against the conviction in the rape case was sub-judice before the Rajasthan High Court.

In April 2018, Asaram was sentenced to life term in the 2013 case of rape of a minor firl.

Co-convicts Sharatchandra and Sanchita alias Shilpi were sentenced to 20 years in prison and co-accused Shiva and Prakash were acquitted.

In the suit, Sanchita had argued that allowing the publication of the book would prejudice her appeal and run counter to her rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

It was claimed that the book was a one-sided narration of events and did not even follow the trial record.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaram Bapu Delhi High Court
India Matters
Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu's economy to revive to pre-Covid-19 period in 2 months: Rangarajan
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp