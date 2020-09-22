STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha ruckus: Indefinite dharna by 8 suspended elders

Outside Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to dispel concerns among a section of farmers, saying he wanted to make it clear that the bills are not against agriculture mandis.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad (3rd from L) and Mallikarjun Kharge (2nd from L) meet suspended RS members on indefinite dharna within Parliament complex on Monday | PTI

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after pandemonium in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight Opposition members for their unruly behaviour during the passage of two farm bills, while rejecting a no-confidence motion moved against Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on technical grounds. 

The suspended MPs — Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen (all TMC), Rajeev Satav, Syed Nassir Hussain, Ripun Bora (all Congress), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Elamaram Kareem and K K Ragesh (both CPM) — called the action autocratic and continued sitting in the House despite repeated requests by the chair to leave, leading to multiple adjournments. No legislative business could be conducted throughout the day.

Holding placards saying ‘Murder of Democracy’ and ‘We will fight for farmers’, the suspended MPs later began an indefinite dharna near Gandhi statue on Parliament’s premises. The Upper House is likely to witness uproar on Tuesday, too, as the Opposition plans to press on with its objections to the refusal to allow division on the farm bills.

Parallelly, the Opposition sought time to meet President Ramnath Kovind while urging him not to give assent to the two bills passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday — the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. They also weighed options to take the matter to the judiciary.

Outside Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to dispel concerns among a section of farmers, saying he wanted to make it clear that the bills are not against agriculture mandis. If somebody says that government-regulated agriculture markets will be finished after these reforms, then he is “blatantly lying”, Modi asserted. 

Earlier in the day, Naidu called Sunday a bad day for the Rajya Sabha. “It pained me a lot because what happened yesterday in the House is unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable,” he said and recalled that some members were seen “climbing on the Secretary General’s table, dancing, shouting in the well, tearing papers, breaking the mikes, obstructing Deputy Chairman from his duties, throwing papers, Rule Book on Deputy Chairman”.

The Deputy Chairman was physically threatened, he added. As the Deputy Chairman had stated, if the members had remained seated, voting would have been carried out, Naidu claimed. “Certainly, the conduct of some members grossly crossed all barriers of all parliamentary decorum.” On the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Harivansh, Naidu said it was not in proper format as it did not give a 14-day notice as prescribed. 

Need of 21st century: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the farm sector reform bills were the need of the 21st century India, saying farmers will now have the freedom to sell their produce at a place and price of their choice. He also assured farmers that the government will purchase of their produce and the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism will continue

Hike in MSP for six Rabi Crops announced
The Centre on Monday hiked the minimum support price for buying six rabi crops by up to 6% in an attempt to allay apprehensions of farmers on the continuation of procurement based on MSP. The MSP of wheat has been hiked by Rs  50 to Rs  1,975 per quintal; gram by Rs  225 to Rs  5,100 per quintal; barley by Rs  75 to Rs  1,600 per quintal; lentil by Rs  300 to Rs  5,100 per quintal; sunflower by Rs  112 to Rs  5,327 per quintal

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha MPs suspended
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp