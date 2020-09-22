STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, China discuss defusing tensions at friction points in Ladakh in 14-hours marathon talks

Published: 22nd September 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 03:20 PM

This Sept. 14, 2018 file photo shows Pangong Lake in Ladakh region, India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The sixth round of military talks between India and China that lasted 14 hours focused on ways to defuse rising tensions along the treacherous and high-altitude friction points in eastern Ladakh considering the approaching harsh winter, people familiar with the developments said on Tuesday.

The outcome of the marathon talks on Monday was not immediately known, but it is learnt that both sides agreed to meet again to take forward the negotiations.

At the talks, the Indian side pressed for an early and complete disengagement of Chinese troops from all the friction points and insisted it was for China to take the first steps to de-escalate the situation, government sources said.

"The focus was to defuse tensions," a source said.

The Indian side conveyed its position as the two delegations extensively deliberated on implementing the five-point agreement reached between India and China on September 10 to ease the border standoff that began in early May.

It is learnt that the Indian delegation also insisted on a time-bound implementation of the agreement finalised during the extensive talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) meet.

The sources said the agenda for the talks was to chart a specific timeline for implementation of the five-point agreement.

The agreement aimed at ending the tense standoff included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC.

The government sources said the talks began at around 9 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) across India's Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh and ended at 11 PM.

The two sides also mentioned about the harsh winter in the Ladakh region beginning October when temperatures fall upto minus 25 degree and oxygen becomes scarce, the sources said.

The Indian delegation was headed by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army.

For the first time, the Indian team for the military talks also included a senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

MEA Joint Secretary Naveen Srivastava, who has been engaged in diplomatic talks with China on the border row under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs, was part of the delegation.

The team also comprised Lt Gen PGK Menon, who is expected to succeed Singh as the commander of the 14 Corps next month.

At the previous five rounds of Corps commander-level talks, the Indian side insisted on complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest, and immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to April.

The fifth round of Corps commander talks on August 2 lasted for nearly 11 hours while the fourth round went on for nearly 15 hours on July 14.

The sources said the Indian Army has made elaborate arrangements to maintain the current level of troop and weapons deployment in all forward areas in eastern Ladakh and other sensitive high-altitude sectors in the harsh winter months.

They said the situation remained tense at both the southern and northern bank of the Pangong lake area as well as in other friction points.

There have been at least three attempts by the soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) to "intimidate" Indian troops along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake area in the last three weeks where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong Lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

On September 7, the Chinese troops again made an unsuccessful bid to close in on the Indian position and even fired shots in the air in the Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline on the southern bank of Pangong lake.

As Jaishankar and Wang were set to hold talks in Moscow, Chinese soldiers fired a barrage of "warning shots" in the air on the North Bank of Pangong lake to "intimidate" the Indian troops, Indian Army sources had said.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions.

China has been occupying the areas between Finger 4 and Finger 8.

The mountain spurs in the area are called Fingers.

LAC Line of Actual Control India-China Border Standoff Indian Army
