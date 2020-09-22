India sends reps from all ministries for China talks

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The crucial sixth Corps Commanders’ meeting between India and China in Moldo, the Chinese side of the LAC, on Monday reflected New Delhi’s seriousness in bringing together representatives from all ministries dealing with the border.

“The Corps Commander of 14 Corps, the Corps Commander-designate, Joint Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava, a senior ITBP officer along with the two Major Generals, in addition to officers of the ranks of Brigadiers and Colonels, are part of the Indian delegation,” said an Army officer. Interpreters well-versed in Mandarin are also part of the delegation.

Lt Gen PGK Menon has been designated to take charge from the current Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh who completes his tenure next month. The inclusion in the Indian delegation of representatives from the Army and the ministries of defence, external affairs and home affairs is an important message to China, a source said, as these ministries have handled everything related to the LAC. According to the Army officer, at the talks, “the Chinese have pointed at the Indian troops present in the areas facing Spanggur Gap”.After the two sides complete the talks, a report will be sent to Delhi.