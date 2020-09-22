STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India sends reps from all ministries for China talks

Lt Gen PGK Menon has been designated to take charge from the current Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh who completes his tenure next month.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

India China flag

Visual of Indian and Chinese flag used for representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The crucial sixth Corps Commanders’ meeting between India and China in Moldo, the Chinese side of the LAC, on Monday reflected New Delhi’s seriousness in bringing together representatives from all ministries dealing with the border.

“The Corps Commander of 14 Corps, the Corps Commander-designate, Joint Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava, a senior ITBP officer along with the two Major Generals, in addition to officers of the ranks of Brigadiers and Colonels, are part of the Indian delegation,” said an Army officer. Interpreters well-versed in Mandarin are also part of the delegation.

Lt Gen PGK Menon has been designated to take charge from the current Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh who completes his tenure next month. The inclusion in the Indian delegation of representatives from the Army and the ministries of defence, external affairs and home affairs is an important message to China, a source said, as these ministries have handled everything related to the LAC. According to the Army officer, at the talks, “the Chinese have pointed at the Indian troops present in the areas facing Spanggur Gap”.After the two sides complete the talks, a report will be sent to Delhi.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India China talks India China border tension
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp