'Inspiring and statesman like conduct': PM Modi praises RS Dy Chair Harivansh for offering tea to protesting oppostion MPs

Harivansh met suspended oppostion MPs on Tuesday morning, enquired after their well-being and offered them tea.

Published: 22nd September 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday after he offered tea to opposition MPs sitting on dharna in Parliament complex, saying his "inspiring" and "statesmanlike" conduct will make every democracy lover proud.

To personally serve tea to those who "attacked and insulted" him a few days ago as well as those sitting on dharna, Modi tweeted, shows that Harivansh has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart.

It shows his greatness, the prime minister said and added that he joins the people of India in congratulating Harivansh 

"For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji's inspiring and statesmanlike conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud," he said.

Eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House on Monday for their "misconduct" during the passage of two farm bills on Sunday.

Some of them threw rule book, tore its page and climbed the secretary general's table as they attacked Harivansh, who was in the Chair, for going ahead with the process of the bills' passage.

Protesting their suspension, the MPs are on a dharna.

Harivansh met them on Tuesday morning, enquired after their well-being and offered them tea.

