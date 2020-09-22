STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left-wing extremists found in 90 districts in 11 states: MHA

So far, 68 civilians have been killed by extremists in affected districts of the states while 34 security personnel lost their lives during anti-naxal operations during an eight-month-period.

Published: 22nd September 2020 12:53 PM

Maoists

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In India, left wing extremism has found its place in up to 90 districts in eleven states including Bihar and Jharkhand, where 54 extremists were neutralised during anti-naxal operations carried out by the national security forces between January and mid-August this year.

So far, 68 civilians have been killed by extremists in affected districts of the states while 34 security personnel lost their lives during anti-naxal operations during the eight-month-period. 

G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs responding to a query of Rakesh Sinha, a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, on Monday, said, "the highest number of left-wing extremist-affected districts are in Jharkhand, 19, followed by 16 in Bihar, 15 in Odisha, 14 in Chhattisgarh and rest in the other districts."

According to official information provided to Rakesh Sinha, 963 civilians have been killed in naxal violence since 2015 in the country.

A total number of 352 security personnel have lost lives during anti naxal operations in all the 11 states during the same period. 

Whereas, 871 naxalites were killed between 2015 and mid-August this year while 4,022 of them have surrendered before the security personnel during the same period.

The Ministry of Home Affairs have supported the state governments extensively in their endeavour in controlling the spread of the extremism by deploying CAPF battalions, providing choppers and UAVs, and other support systems.

Official information stated that the construction of roads, installation of  mobile towers, skill development, improving networks of banks and post offices, health and education facilities in addition to other measures are being taken to eliminate the spread of the left-wing extremist network.

Prof Rakesh Sinha took to Twitter to share that many left wing of extremists are giving up violence since 2015. 

"The government of India's consistent efforts have declined the LWE," Sinha tweeted. 

More from Nation
