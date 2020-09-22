STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maize, Cotton sold below MSP in Punjab; farmers worry that wheat, paddy will meet same fate

Farmers are strongly opposing the agriculture bill as they apprehend that the same fate will befall wheat and paddy.

Published: 22nd September 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARG: Unlike wheat and paddy, crops like maize and cotton which have a Minimum Support Price (MSP) are not backed by bodies like the Food Corporation of India, thus are being sold much below the MSP in Punjab.

Farmers are strongly opposing the agriculture bill as they apprehend that the same fate will befall wheat and paddy.

Cotton sold below MSP

The MSP for cotton is between Rs 5,515 to Rs 5,825 per quintal but is being sold at Rs 4,600 per quintal. Cotton, grown in Punjab, in the malwa region of the state (Bathinda, Sangrur, Mansa, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar , Moga and Barnala districts) are produced in around 10 to 11 lakh bales with each bale weighing 170 kgs.

Maize sold below MSP

The situation is no different for maize, as its MSP is Rs 1,850 per quintal but farmers are getting only between Rs 700 to Rs 1,000 per quintal.

Around 6 lakh tonnes of Maize is grown in the state in 1.60 lakh hectares of area across the state mainly in Doaba.

There are two varieties: Kharif maize which yields on average 22 quintal per acre and spring maize which yields around 35 quintal per acre.

"When the government does not intervene, the private traders buy the crop much below the MSP as the farmer does not have the capacity to store the crop and are in dire need of money. 

The trader exploits the financial situation of the farmer who is debt-ridden.

Thus, every year, maize and cotton are sold way below the MSP. Now, with these new farm legislations passed,  the apprehension is that wheat and paddy will also meet the same fate," said agriculture economist, Sucha Singh Gill

ALSO READ: Explained: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy

He added that since Basamati doesn't have an MSP, it is already selling at much less price.

Vinod Jyani, a cotton farmer who grows the crop in three acres said, "Last year, initially we almost got the MSP but later on we had to sell it for Rs 500 to Rs 600 which is less than the MSP. While this year the crop is being sold at Rs 4,500 to Rs 4,600 much below the MSP."

"The union government has put twenty three crops under MSP that includes wheat, paddy, pulses, sugarcane, bajra, jwahar besides others. But till date besides wheat and paddy which are sold on MSP, all the other crops are sold much below MSP.

Now it will happen to wheat and paddy as well. Actually, the marketing system was only developed in Punjab and Haryana and no other state. As both the state governments developed a system under the APMC Act and set up mandi boards, and procurement agencies who picked up the crops.

But sugarcane is still sold on MSP but the payment is delayed for minimum a year and at times much more,’’ said another farmer Omkar Singh. 

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSP Wheat Paddy MSP Maize Cotton MSP Agriculture bill Farm bill
India Matters
Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu's economy to revive to pre-Covid-19 period in 2 months: Rangarajan
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp