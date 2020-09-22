STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP leader Sharad Pawar to fast for a day in solidarity with 8 suspended MPs

The eight MPs were expelled for expressing their opinion, Pawar said, adding the depty chairman did not give priority to (House) rules.

Published: 22nd September 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he is observing a day-long fast on Tueaday to protest the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members of the Upper House.

The MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the current session over their "misbehavior" with the House deputy chairman during the passage of the farm Bills on Sunday.

Addressing a Press conference here, Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, also bemoaned the conduct of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and the Modi government's decision of "bulldozing" the Opposition in the House.

On one hand the centre is opening up agriculture and on the other hand it is banning export of onion and grapes from Nasik. This is unacceptable, opined Pawar.

"If the government really wanted to open up agriculture sector, then they should immediately life the the ban on export," said the veteran leader.

Paward said he was happy that the suspended MPs did not accept the tea provided by the Dy Chairman who suspend them.

Earlier, Expressing his deep anguish and pain at opposition members' "humiliating" conduct towards him, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh on Tuesday announced a 24-hour long fast, hoping that this may inspire a feeling of "self-purification" in them.

The Eight suspended Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs on Tuesday ended their overnight sit-in inside the Parliament House complex after the Opposition decided to boycott the remaining session in the Upper House.

(With agencies inputs)

