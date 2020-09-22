STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA carries out raids in Kashmir in connection with case related to arrested DSP Devender Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against Singh and others in July for alleged terror activities in the country.

Published: 22nd September 2020 12:42 PM

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The NIA carried out searches at five places in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in connection with a case related to arrested Deputy Superintendent of J-K Police Devender Singh, officials said.

The agency swooped on these locations in the morning, they added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against Singh and others in July for alleged terror activities in the country.

(More details awaited.)

