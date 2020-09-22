STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi seeks IIT-Guwahati’s help in tackling disasters in Northeast

Speaking at the 22nd convocation of the institute at a virtual conference, he said the states in the Northeast required a high degree of technological support and intervention to tackle their problems

Published: 22nd September 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As disasters, natural and otherwise, are the Northeast’s perennial problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday suggested that the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) set up a centre for disaster management and risk reduction.

Speaking at the 22nd convocation of the institute at a virtual conference, he said the states in the Northeast required a high degree of technological support and intervention to tackle their problems.

“Assam and the Northeast are full of possibilities but the region is forced to grapple with floods, earthquakes, landslides and other industrial disasters. Their energy and efforts get wasted in combating the problems. To effectively tackle them, a high degree of technological support and intervention are required,” Modi said.

He believed that a centre for disaster management and risk reduction could help tackle the problems by providing expertise. He was hopeful the IIT-Guwahati would contribute towards this end.

“The Northeast is the centre of India’s Act East policy. The region is the gateway to Southeast Asia. Culture, commerce, connectivity and capacity are the foundations of the relationship. Now, education is going to become a new medium in our engagement,” Modi said.

He said the IIT-Guwahati could become a major centre in this regard. He said the Northeast would get a new identity as new opportunities would be created here.

“To give impetus to development in the Northeast, infrastructure is being built in sectors such as railways, highways, water ways and air ways. The initiatives are creating new opportunities for the entire Northeast. The IIT-Guwahati has a major role in the initiatives,” the PM said.

Addressing the graduates, he said he was hopeful that research would become a habit for them and a part of their thought process.

“Knowledge has no boundaries. The NEP (National Education Policy) talks about opening up India’s education sector. The goal is that global institutes set up their campuses in India and Indian students get exposure here. Similarly, Indian institutes will set up their centres abroad. This will help promote research collaboration and exchange programmes. IIT-Guwahati has to play a key role in this,” Modi categorically stated.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Guwahati Narendra Modi Disaster management IIT Guwahati convocation
India Matters
Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu's economy to revive to pre-Covid-19 period in 2 months: Rangarajan
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp