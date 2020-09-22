PM Modi seeks IIT-Guwahati’s help in tackling disasters in Northeast

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As disasters, natural and otherwise, are the Northeast’s perennial problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday suggested that the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) set up a centre for disaster management and risk reduction.

Speaking at the 22nd convocation of the institute at a virtual conference, he said the states in the Northeast required a high degree of technological support and intervention to tackle their problems.

“Assam and the Northeast are full of possibilities but the region is forced to grapple with floods, earthquakes, landslides and other industrial disasters. Their energy and efforts get wasted in combating the problems. To effectively tackle them, a high degree of technological support and intervention are required,” Modi said.

He believed that a centre for disaster management and risk reduction could help tackle the problems by providing expertise. He was hopeful the IIT-Guwahati would contribute towards this end.

“The Northeast is the centre of India’s Act East policy. The region is the gateway to Southeast Asia. Culture, commerce, connectivity and capacity are the foundations of the relationship. Now, education is going to become a new medium in our engagement,” Modi said.

He said the IIT-Guwahati could become a major centre in this regard. He said the Northeast would get a new identity as new opportunities would be created here.

“To give impetus to development in the Northeast, infrastructure is being built in sectors such as railways, highways, water ways and air ways. The initiatives are creating new opportunities for the entire Northeast. The IIT-Guwahati has a major role in the initiatives,” the PM said.

Addressing the graduates, he said he was hopeful that research would become a habit for them and a part of their thought process.

“Knowledge has no boundaries. The NEP (National Education Policy) talks about opening up India’s education sector. The goal is that global institutes set up their campuses in India and Indian students get exposure here. Similarly, Indian institutes will set up their centres abroad. This will help promote research collaboration and exchange programmes. IIT-Guwahati has to play a key role in this,” Modi categorically stated.