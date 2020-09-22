Rajasthan reports record single-day spike of 1,912 COVID-19 cases

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan reported the biggest single-day jump of 1,912 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its infection count to 1,18,793, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,367, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the total cases, 18,614 people are under treatment.

A total of 97,448 people have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

Jaipur reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 398, followed by 303 in Jodhpur, 102 in Udaipur, 93 in Alwar, and 92 in Jalore, among other districts.

Jaipur has also recorded the highest number of deaths so far at 313, followed by 134 in Jodhpur, 103 in Bikaner, 97 in Ajmer, 94 in Kota, 76 in Bharatpur, 57 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 44 in Udaipur, 35 in Alwar, 28 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.

