STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rise in death of dialysis patients during lockdown

There was a rise of 64% in mortality rate, increase was greater among females

Published: 22nd September 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

dialysis machines

Image of dialysis machines used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 lockdown in India may have resulted in a 22-25% increase in deaths of dialysis patients with the highest, 64% rise in mortality between March and May this year, a new study has suggested.“Comparing mortality trends among dialysis patients in the eight months around the lockdown with the previous year, we document a 64% increase in mortality between March and May 2020 and an estimated 22-25% total excess mortality through July 2020,” the researchers have noted.

The authors are associated with Stanford University, USA and the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab, with which Abhijit Banerjee who was awarded Nobel prize for economics in 2019 has been associated.
For the project, the researchers obtained a record of all patients undergoing dialysis under the Centre’s flagship PMJAY and reached out to the households before and during to measure excess deaths among dialysis patients. They found that after one month of lockdown, in May 2020, mortality increased to 4.37%, compared with 2.67% in March marking an increase of about 64% and the mortality increase was greater among females and disadvantaged groups.

“Barriers to transportation and disruptions in hospital services appear to be the main drivers of increased morbidity and mortality,” noted authors. The results highlight the unintended consequences of the lockdown on critical and life-saving non-Covid health services that must be taken into account in the implementation of future policy efforts to control the spread of pandemics, they added.

Significantly, the National Health Authority, which operates the PMJAY programme, in a report released in June had said that there had been a decline of only about 6 % in haemodialysis while noting the sharpest declines in institutional deliveries and cancer treatment. As per the study, over 62% of households reported a disruption in access to dialysis care during the lockdown and 42% of households reported being unable to reach their hospital due to travel barriers. 

The researchers obtained access to the universe of administrative claims data through October 2019 and chose dialysis and it is the only long-term, non-elective chronic health service provided under the PMJAY. 

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dialysis patients
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp