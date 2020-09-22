STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sikh organisations protest kidnapping of girl in Pakistan

According to Delhi Police, around 40 to 50 people staged a protest near the Chanakyapuri police station.

Published: 22nd September 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Sikh community protest near the Pakistan High Commission | Twitter

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Delhi unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal staged a protest near the Pakistan High Commission on Monday over the alleged abduction of a Sikh girl in the neighbouring country. They also submitted a memorandum to the high commission. DSGMC chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that daughter of the head Granthi of Gurdwara Panja Sahib--one of the most sacred sites in Sikhism--was abducted recently in Attock district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. According to media reports, police have registered a case against “unknown abductors” after the girl’s father filed a complaint.

“We gave a memorandum to the Pakistan High Commission to get the girl released from her abductors and reunited with her family. The Pakistani authorities have registered a case but that is just a sham as nothing happens afterward. My appeal to all religious bodies is that we should get united and demand the Pakistan government to get the girl reunited with her family as they have been claiming that they protect their minorities. We are not against any religion including Islam but against these kinds of people who abduct girls,” Sirsa said.He alleged that about 15 days back, the daughter of Granthi of Gurdwara Panja Sahib was abducted and there is no news of her yet despite her family’s repetitive pleas to the authorities in Pakistan.

A DSGMC delegation met an official of the Ministry of External Affairs, demanding that the central government raised the issue of the alleged abduction of Sikh girls in Pakistan. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal has also sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs to bring justice to the girl and her family.

According to Delhi Police, around 40 to 50 people staged a protest near the Chanakyapuri police station.
According to the sources, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee officials and the girl’s family members met the Pakistan Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister for Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, and chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Dr Aamir 
Ahmad and apprised them of the situation.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sikh girl abduction
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp