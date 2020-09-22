STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspended MPs end sit-in, Join Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha session

Congress MP Nasir Hussain said all eight collectively decided to call off the protest.

Published: 22nd September 2020 12:49 PM

TMC MP Derek O'Brien and Congress MP Rajiv Satav R stage a protest over their suspension from the remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eight suspended Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs on Tuesday ended their overnight sit-in inside the Parliament House complex after the Opposition decided to boycott the remaining session in the Upper House.

"All the opposition parties have boycotted the rest of the session (in Rajya Sabha), nobody is attending the session.

"They appealed to us to withdraw the dharma and since nobody is attending the session till the suspension is revoked, there is no point in continuing with the dharna," suspended Congress MP Nasir Hussain told PTI.

Hussain said all eight collectively decided to call off the protest.

Another Congress MP Rajeev Satav said they called off the protest since the Opposition has boycotted the remaining Rajya Sabha session, and added that they will now hit the streets against the farm bills.

The third suspended Congress MP, Ripun Bora, also confirmed that the protest was called off.

"After many Opposition parties have boycotted the remainder of the Monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha, the dharna at Gandhi statue has ended.

"Now we will take our fight for the rights of the farmers to every town and village in the country," Dola Sen, Trinamool Congress MP, said.

