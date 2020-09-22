STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terror incidents, stone pelting, killings in J-K decreased after abrogation of Article 370: Centre

According to the data shared by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, said terrorist incidents registered a decrease of 53 per cent and stone-pelting cases dipped by 56 per cent.

Published: 22nd September 2020 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir

Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Violence in Jammu and Kashmir reduced significantly after August 5, 2019 post abrogation of Article 370 that gave special autonomy to the erstwhile state, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

According to the data shared by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, said terrorist incidents registered a decrease of 53 per cent and stone-pelting cases dipped by 56 per cent during the 393 days between abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and August 31, 2020, as compared to the same period spanning from July 7, 2018 to August 4, 2019.

The minister also shared statistics on killings of civilians and security personnel which showed there were more killings during pre-scrapping of Article 370 days as compared to the period after scrapping of Article 370.

ALSO READ | 288 people died cleaning sewers, septic tanks in last three years: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

In response to questions posed by Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai, Reddy said, “After 5th August, 2019, the number of terrorist incidents, stone pelting cases registered, civilians killed and security force personnel martyred in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced significantly.”

The minister said 206 terrorist incidents were recorded and 310 stone pelting cases registered in J-K between August 5, 2019 and August 31, 2020, down from 443 terrorist incidents and 703 stone pelting cases between July 7, 2018 and August 4, 2019.

​ALSO READ | 94 per cent NSA detainees in 2017, 2018 were from MP and UP: Centre

Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54 and to 49 from 125, respectively, in the 393 days after abrogation as against the period of 393 days between August 5, 2019 -August 31, 2020 when Article 370 and Article 35A were in force.

Reddy also cited measures taken by the government to bring down incidents of terrorism and said the government has a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

“While keeping a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiating action against them, other steps by law enforcing agencies include enhanced interaction between police and public at various levels, sharing of intelligence inputs on real time basis amongst all security forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir, intensified area domination of militancy affected areas by deployment of additional Nakas and patrolling by security forces etc,” Reddy said, in a written reply.

