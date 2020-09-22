STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INTERVIEW | We will continue to be the voice of farmers, says Sukhbir Badal

The forceful passage of the Bills in the Rajya Sabha is a cause of concern for the parliamentary democracy.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Photo|PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

The farm Bills passed in Parliament last week will not only destroy the procurement infrastructure which has been built painstakingly over five decades, but will also leave the farmers at the mercy of private players, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal told Harpreet Bajwa in an interview. 

You party has opposed the farm Bills. What is your next course of action?
The forceful passage of the Bills in the Rajya Sabha is a cause of concern for the parliamentary democracy. The government should have allowed a division of votes. We will urge the President not to approve the Bills and return the same for reconsideration.

What are the main highlights of these Bills? Have you consulted experts?
The SAD followed a consultative process which involved interaction with farmers, farmer organisations, party workers as well as farm expert. The decision to oppose the Bills was taken only after completion of this process.

How are these Bills anti-farmer?
We are of the firm view that the agri Bills will not only destroy the procurement infrastructure which has been built painstakingly over a period of 50 years but will also leave the farmers at the mercy of private players. They will also endanger the MSP regime and will lead to loss for the state mandi boards. The Bills will destroy the livelihood of artiyas (commission agents) and mandi labour, besides having an adverse impact on farm labour.

Why does the BJP then say these are pro-farmer?
The BJP may have its own reasons and they may be based on the situation in most other states of the country. We have opposed the Bills because we feel they will have an adverse impact on farmers in Punjab, who enjoy 100 per cent procurement of foodgrains under the MSP regime as of now.

BJP says the MSP will continue. Why doesn’t the government enact a law that MSP will continue?
This is exactly what we has requested the BJP leadership. We had told them to insert a line stating that MSP as well as government procurement would continue uninterrupted. Unfortunately, this was not done.

Will the SAD be able to win over the farmers, who have been the backbone of the party, by opposing these legislations?
Every Akali is a farmer; so, there’s no question of winning over farmers. We are farmers ourselves; we have a long history of fighting for the cause of the farming community.

Elections in Punjab are a little over a year from now. Is the SAD trying to launch a sort of campaign?
Our concern is the interest of farmers. Elections may come and go. We may or may not be in government, but will continue to be the voice of the ‘annadata’. 

Is your party going to sever ties with the BJP over the farm legislations?
This issue will be discussed threadbare with the party rank and file. Only after getting the feedback will we decide. .

Why did Harsimrat Kaur Badal wait for two-and-a-half months to resign from the Union Cabinet over these farm legislations?
Our alliance with the BJP is more than two decades old. We are the oldest partners of the NDA. We conveyed the apprehensions of the farmers visa-vis the Bill and held consultations with the BJP high command to make them see the viewpoint of the farmers.

The general perception is that SAD took a U-turn due to pressure from its core vote bank of farmers while it earlier appeared to be backing these Bills?
This is Congress propaganda. 

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhbir Singh Badal Shiromani Akali Dal
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp