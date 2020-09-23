23-year-old man held guilty of raping six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A POCSO court on Wednesday held a 23-year-old man guilty of raping a minor girl at Kookda village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in 2017.

Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari held Sajid guilty under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He fixed September 24 to pronounce the quantum of punishment.

According to prosecution lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Sajid took the 6-year-old girl to a vacant house at Kookda village on February 11, 2017 on the pretext of giving her Rs 10 for buying toffees, and raped her.

A police complaint was filed by the rape survivor's father against Sajid in this connection.

The girl's father alleged that Sajid took the child away when she had gone out to buy some goods.

The girl was later found unconscious.