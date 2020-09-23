Around 70 per cent COVID-19 deaths in Puducherry due to delay in reporting

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: According to Puducherry Health secretary and District Collector T Arun, around 70 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the Union Territory have been due to delay in reporting to the hospitals.

The patients have died within 48-hours of being brought to the hospital, he said.

Arun said the death analysis has shown that out the eight deaths on Wednesday, three of them died within 48-hours of their admission as they were reluctant to come to the hospital.

Symptoms of COVID-19 appear in five to seven days and people should immediately report to their nearby hospitals, he further added.

He appealed to the people with symptoms of COVID 19 to report to the primary health centre or COVID focus centre so that they could be treated and their lives can be saved.

He also cited cases of people over 80 having been cured as they reported early and were taken care in hospitals .

Arun said in the last 15 to 20 days, the positivity rate was less than 10 per cent.

The Puducherry Health secretary also said that over 5,000 COVID-19 sample tests are done everyday and steps are being taken to further enhance it.

