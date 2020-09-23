Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes VRS, likely to contest from Buxar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In what appears to a meticulously planned route, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, known for always remaining in the media for his statements, took VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme) on Tuesday evening .

According to sources, he has made up his mind for starting a new inning of his post-VRS life through politics from his home district Buxar. Buxar is Brahmin and Rajput caste dominated.

Gupteshwar Pandey has been replaced as DGP by IPS officer SK Singhal . This is perhaps the first incident when a senior IPS officer has taken VRS from the post of DGP to jump into politics. Sources said that he had applied for VRS that got approved by the central government on Tuesday.

Sources also claim that Pandey is making an attempt to get a ticket from JDU. The former DGP was recently seen in Buxar where he met local party office bearers of JDU on the pretext of reviewing elections prepration. Gupteshwar Pandey aslo has good relations with the NDA leaders, he had applied for the VRS before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections as well. When he didn't get a ticket for the Lok Sabha,he managed to return to services with the help of CM Nitish Kumar.

He recently came into the limelight after a rounds of statements he made on the death case of Bihar born bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's arrest. Pandey had raised a strong protest against the forcible quarantine of Patna city SP when he went to Mumbai to carry on the investigation into the actor's death case.

Sources said CM Nitish Kumar is also willing to field Pandey and recently at a government function he asked Pandey to prepare for the election. Pandey has always been a multifaceted police officer. He sings, he preaches and he orates skillfully before a crowd.