STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile

The weapon, having a range of up to four km, was test fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar on Tuesday, they said.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

DRDO successfully conducts test firing of Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges ACC S in Ahmednagar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test fired by the DRDO at a firing range in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, officials said on Wednesday.

The weapon, having a range of up to four km, was test fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar on Tuesday, they said.

The laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is likely to significantly enhance the fire-power capability of the Indian Army particularly along the frontiers with Pakistan and China, the officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on successful test firing of the ATGM.

"Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successfully conducting test firing of Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar.

India is proud of Team DRDO which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future," he tweeted.

The officials said the ATGM hit the targets with total accuracy and precision.

"The missile employs a tandem heat warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from gun of MBT Arjun," said an official.

The Arjun is a third generation main battle tank developed by the DRDO.

Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) developed the ATGM in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE).

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBT Arjun Tank Armoured Corps Centre and School laser-guided anti-tank guided missile
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp