STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat government opposes Hardik Patel's plea for relief in bail condition

Patel, who is the working president of the Gujarat Congress unit, was arrested in January this year for failing to appear before the trial court in a 2015 sedition case.

Published: 23rd September 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has opposed Congress leader Hardik Patel's application filed in a sessions court here seeking temporary suspension of his bail condition that restricts him from leaving the state.

Patel, who is the working president of the Gujarat Congress unit, was arrested in January this year for failing to appear before the trial court in a 2015 sedition case.

He was later granted bail by additional sessions judge B J Ganatra with a condition that he needs to seek prior approval of the court before leaving the state.

Patel last week moved the plea before judge Ganatra, seeking suspension of the bail condition for 12 weeks on the ground that he has to frequently travel outside Gujarat to fulfil his obligation as the state Congress working president.

Patel also said he needs to brief his lawyers in the Supreme Court regarding four cases filed by him in the apex court that are likely to be listed soon.

However, the investigating officer in the case, cyber crime police inspector R J Chaudhary, moved an application in the sessions court on Tuesday, opposing Patel's plea on various grounds.

In his application, Chaudhary said Patel has breached bail conditions imposed by the Gujarat High Court and trial court on several occasions, has not informed the police about the change in his address, and has remained absent from hearing in the sedition case on 61 occasions, among others.

The sessions court had earlier rejected his plea seeking modification of the same bail condition.

Patel was arrested by Ahmedabad crime branch in January after he skipped several court proceedings in the sedition case.

The Ahmedabad crime branch had booked Patel in a case of sedition in connection with the violence which broke out in many parts of Gujarat following a rally for Patidar quota here on August 25, 2015.

Patel had led the agitation for quota for the Patidar/Patel community.

The Gujarat High Court granted him bail in that case in July 2016.

In November 2018, the trial court framed charges against him and others.

Patel joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardik Patel Congress
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp