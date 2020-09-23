Laxmi Vilas Palace case: Rajasthan HC stays arrest warrant against Arun Shourie

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday stayed the arrest warrant against former union minister Arun Shourie in a case involving the sale of the government-run Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Udaipur in 2002 at an alleged loss of Rs 244 crore to the exchequer.

Last week, a special CBI Court in Jodhpur had ruled that the sale of ITDC-owned Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel to Bharat Hotels Limited during the Atal Bihari Vajpeyi-led NDA government had caused a Rs 244 crore loss to the government exchequer.

The court has asked Shourie to personally appear and furnish a personal bond of 5 lakhs and a surety of Rs 2.5 lakhs by the next hearing on October 15. Since Shourie’s wife is not in good health, the court has asked him to make an appearance on any date before the next hearing.

Shourie’s case was argued by senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan through video conferencing. Bhushan claimed that there was neither the condition nor the urgency to summon the accused by arrest warrant and the CBI court had grievously erred in passing its order last week. Admitting the arguments, Justice Dinesh Mehta converted the arrest warrant of Shourie into a bailable warrant.

The relief to Arun Shourie was widely expected as the High Court on Tuesday had already stayed the arrest warrants against the former disinvestment secretary Pradip Baijal and two others - MD of Lazard India Limited Ashish Guha and MD of Bharat Hotels Limited Jyotsana Suri – who are all accused of causing a Rs 244-crore loss to the government through the sale of the hotel.

The hotel was sold to Bharat Hotels Ltd for Rs 7.52 crore when Shourie was the minister in charge of divestment. During a preliminary investigation by the CBI, the property was valued at Rs 252 crore but its sale for less than 8 crores had, according to the CBI court, implied a loss of Rs 244 crore to the exchequer. However, in its order on Tuesday, the High Court had also directed that the possession of the property be given back to Bharat Hotels Limited, the private company that ran it till last week.



Besides Arun Shourie, the fifth accused in the case, Kantilal Karamsey, whose firm was involved in the valuation of the hotel, was also provided relief as the court turned his arrest warrant into a bailable one.