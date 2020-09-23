Maharashtra adds 21,029 new coronavirus cases, 479 deaths in last 24-hours

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,63,799 on Wednesday with addition of 21,029 cases, the state health department said.

With 479 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll reached 33,886, it said.

On the other hand, 19,476 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 9,56,030, it said, adding that there are now 2,73,477 active cases in Maharashtra.

Mumbai city reported 2,360 new infections on Wednesday, which pushed its case count to 1,90,264, while the death toll rose to 8,604 with 49 coronavirus patients dying in the state capital.

Pune city added 1,797 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,46,062, while 26 deaths took the toll to 3,329.

The state has so far conducted 61,06,787 tests.

