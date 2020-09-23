STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra adds 21,029 new coronavirus cases, 479 deaths in last 24-hours

On the other hand, 19,476 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 9,56,030, it said, adding that there are now 2,73,477 active cases in Maharashtra.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

Employees get tested for COVID-19. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,63,799 on Wednesday with addition of 21,029 cases, the state health department said.

With 479 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll reached 33,886, it said.

On the other hand, 19,476 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 9,56,030, it said, adding that there are now 2,73,477 active cases in Maharashtra.

​CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai city reported 2,360 new infections on Wednesday, which pushed its case count to 1,90,264, while the death toll rose to 8,604 with 49 coronavirus patients dying in the state capital.

Pune city added 1,797 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,46,062, while 26 deaths took the toll to 3,329.

The state has so far conducted 61,06,787 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 12,63,799, new cases: 21,029, death toll: 33,886, discharged: 9,56,030, active cases: 2,73,477, people tested so far: 61,06,787.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus in India Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp