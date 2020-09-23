STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi govt has 'destroyed' web of relationships with countries: Rahul Gandhi

Published: 23rd September 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 12:13 PM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed the "web of relationships" that the Congress had built with countries over decades.

Attacking the government on Twitter, Gandhi also tagged a report in The Economist titled 'As Bangladesh's relations with India weaken, ties with China strengthen'.

"Mr Modi has destroyed the web of relationships that the Congress built and nurtured over several decades," Gandhi alleged.

"Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous," the former Congress chief added.

The Congress has been critical of the Modi government's foreign policy, alleging that ties with neighbours have been weakened.

The government has denied the charge and said India's ties have deepened with several countries and its position has strengthened globally.

