Quota stayed, Uddhav Thackeray government showers sops on Marathas

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved several relief measures for the Marathas giving them same benefits which are reserved for those from Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The benefit for the EWS will be given to the candidates from the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) — Marathas. Similarly, the Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Tuition Fee Scholarship Scheme will be made available for SEBC students.

“The state government has sanctioned Rs 600 crore as a budget for this financial year. If requires, additional funds will be provided,” a note from the CMO reads. The Punjabrao Deshmukh Hostel Subsistence Allowance Scheme will be again made applicable for SEBCs.

“The provision of Rs 80 crore has been sanctioned for this. Adequate funds and manpower will be provided to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (Sarathi), Pune. A sum of Rs 130 crore was sanctioned for Sarathi,” the note said.

The Annasaheb Patil Economic Backward Development Corporation can now provide financial assistance to unemployed entrepreneurs among the Marathas. The community has been angry after the Supreme Court recently announced a stay on the Maratha quota brought in by the BJP government last year.