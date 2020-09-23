'Will be remembered for selfless service': Amit Shah condoles death of Suresh Angadi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and said he will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and the BJP.

Angadi passed away at the AIIMS here on Wednesday, days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of MoS Railways and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Suresh Angadi ji. He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and party. My deepest condolences are with his family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 23, 2020

A fourth-term MP from Belagavi in Karnataka, Angadi is the first Union minister to have died of coronavirus.