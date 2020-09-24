STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
19,164 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra, 459 deaths in last 24-hours

A total of 17,185 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the recoveries in the state to 9,73,214, it said, adding that the state now has 2,74,993 active cases.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

The researchers also come across another pair of young brothers who have fallen seriously ill with COVID-19, and admitted in the ICU for mechanical ventilation.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,82,963 on Thursday with addition of 19,164 cases, the state health department said.

With 459 fatalities being reported during the day, the death toll in the state reached 34,345, it said.

Mumbai city reported 2,163 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,92,427, while its death toll rose to 8,658 with 54 new fatalities.

Pune city added 1,572 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,47,634, while 26 deaths took death toll to 3,355.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 12,82,963, new cases: 19,164, death toll: 34,345, discharged: 9,73,214, active cases: 2,74,993, people tested so far: 61,90,389.

