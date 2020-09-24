STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitsh Kumar at UN Climate Change Round Table for his 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' initiative

According to official sources, a total of 20 global climate leaders from government, business and civic sector showed their plans and ambitions to tackle the concerning global crisis.

Published: 24th September 2020 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at UN virtual meet.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at UN virtual meet.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was one among many prominent world leaders who took part in UN's High-level Climate Change Round Table on Thursday, for his initiative of 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali', making it a proud moment for the state.

The UN High-Level Climate Change Round Table was convened by UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly being held with world leaders.

According to official sources, a total of 20 global climate leaders from government, business and civic sector showed their plans and ambitions to tackle the concerning global crisis.

The leaders participating in the virtual roundtable conference showed a wider social and economic benefits of a sustainable recovery and the benefits of limiting global warming to 1.5 degree celsius by achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Femi Oke, a journalist and television presenter of international repute, moderated this virtual roundtable discussion.

Sharing this through a tweet,WRD minister of Bihar and closest aide of CM Nitish Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Jha said that it was   proud moment for Bihar to see CM Nitish Kumar joining prestigious UN's climate change roundtable.

"Kumar's timely Jal Jeevan Hariyali abhiyan is being lauded across the world for its vision.Bihar has set and example for many," he tweeted.

According to official sources, Nitish Kumar  shared the session in which  the Prime Minister of the kingdom of Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshring, chief executive officer of global cement and concrete association, Brad Smith-president of Microsoft, Ms.Kahori Miyake-co-chair of Japan climate leaders' partnership and Ms Laurence Tubiana, chief executive officer of European Climate Foundation spoke over their respective actions accordingly.

Nitish Kumar dwelt upon the benefits of "Jal Jivan Hariyali" campaign, started across the state to protect water, life and greenery.

Kumar shared that a whopping fund of 3.5 billions was allocated towards climate change activities through 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' mission.

He also informed that 18,000 km long human chain was formed by the people highlighting the concern on climate changes on January 19 2020.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, CM Kumar said 'the world has enough for everyone's needs, but not everyone's greed'.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nations Nitish Kumar Jal Jeevan Hariyali
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp