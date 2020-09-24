Bihar CM Nitsh Kumar at UN Climate Change Round Table for his 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' initiative

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was one among many prominent world leaders who took part in UN's High-level Climate Change Round Table on Thursday, for his initiative of 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali', making it a proud moment for the state.

The UN High-Level Climate Change Round Table was convened by UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly being held with world leaders.

According to official sources, a total of 20 global climate leaders from government, business and civic sector showed their plans and ambitions to tackle the concerning global crisis.

The leaders participating in the virtual roundtable conference showed a wider social and economic benefits of a sustainable recovery and the benefits of limiting global warming to 1.5 degree celsius by achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The visionary #JalJeevanHariyali campaign is being globally hailed as a novel initiative & has potential to become a game changer on carbon neutrality, Atul Bagai, UN Environment Country Head, India

Femi Oke, a journalist and television presenter of international repute, moderated this virtual roundtable discussion.

Sharing this through a tweet,WRD minister of Bihar and closest aide of CM Nitish Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Jha said that it was proud moment for Bihar to see CM Nitish Kumar joining prestigious UN's climate change roundtable.

"Kumar's timely Jal Jeevan Hariyali abhiyan is being lauded across the world for its vision.Bihar has set and example for many," he tweeted.

According to official sources, Nitish Kumar shared the session in which the Prime Minister of the kingdom of Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshring, chief executive officer of global cement and concrete association, Brad Smith-president of Microsoft, Ms.Kahori Miyake-co-chair of Japan climate leaders' partnership and Ms Laurence Tubiana, chief executive officer of European Climate Foundation spoke over their respective actions accordingly.

Nitish Kumar dwelt upon the benefits of "Jal Jivan Hariyali" campaign, started across the state to protect water, life and greenery.

Kumar shared that a whopping fund of 3.5 billions was allocated towards climate change activities through 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' mission.

He also informed that 18,000 km long human chain was formed by the people highlighting the concern on climate changes on January 19 2020.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, CM Kumar said 'the world has enough for everyone's needs, but not everyone's greed'.