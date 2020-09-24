STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bollywood drugs probe: Designer Simone Khambata reaches NCB guest house in Mumbai

Khambata's name cropped up in the questioning of some persons during the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) probe into the matter.

Published: 24th September 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Designer Simone Khambata (R) arrives at NCB guest house in Mumbai

Designer Simone Khambata (R) arrives at NCB guest house in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fashion designer Simone Khambata reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) guest house here on Thursday morning to appear before the agency in connection with its probe into an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, an official said.

Khambata's name cropped up in the questioning of some persons during the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) probe into the matter. She reached the NCB guest house at Colaba in south Mumbai around 9:30 am, the official said.

Besides Khambata, the NCB has also summoned actor Rakul Preet Singh and talent manager Shruti Modi to appear before the probe team on Thursday, he said. Rakul Preet Singh in her official statement she has "not received the alleged summons either at Mumbai or Hyderabad so far".

However, NCB officials said the actress has been issued summons. "She was contacted through various platforms, including a phone number which is available with the agency. But, there has been no response from her so far," the official said.

Some WhatsApp chats of the persons who were questioned earlier by the NCB suggested discussion about drugs, he said.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked some 'A-list' celebrities of the Mumbai film industry, to "join the probe", an official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, NCB sources had claimed that there was a "reference" to Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the statement of Rajput's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in the case. The NCB on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, for questioning.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simone Khambata NCB Bollywood drugs nexus Narcotics Control Bureau
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp