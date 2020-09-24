STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
British firm Webley and Scott set to make guns in India for civilians

The company has also decided to set up two shooting ranges in Gorakhpur and Kanpur to hone the shooting skills of the locals to promote it as a sport.

Published: 24th September 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

MKIV .32 Pocket Revolver (Photo | webleyscott.in)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: To arm the civilians with revolvers of international recognition, the famous British firearm makers Webley and Scott have decided to commence its production at Sandila-based unit in Hardoi district of UP from November this year.

The firm has also decided to set up two shooting ranges in Gorakhpur and Kanpur to hone the shooting skills of the locals to promote it as a sport.

The British firearm manufacturers is the first foreign firm to have decided to commence the production of the revolver, around 3,000 annually, in collaboration with Sial Manufacturers Private Limited at their plant set up in Sandila, Hardoi, 111 km from state capital Lucknow.

As per the sources, the firm is set to launch the classic W&S Mark IV revolver in .32 calibre with a 13-shot capacity, polymer frame and steel slide. The future plan encompasses the manufacturing of a 12 bore pump-action shotgun, a .45 calibre pistol and air rifles, said the sources close to Sial Manufacturers, the Indian partner of W&S.

The sources claimed that the engineers from Webley & Scott had visited the facility in Sandila and had trained 40 men whom the Sials had hired locally. In the second phase, air guns would be made in June 2021 and shotguns in November 2021.

The British company and Sial Manufacturers had applied for manufacturing licence in 2017 and were awarded in 2019 by the state authorities. The estimated cost of .32 calibre revolver would be around Rs 1 lakh.

The company is set to employ around 200 people, who would be from Hardoi, by the time all the four units become functional. Thereafter, Webley & Scott plans to produce .9x19 parabellum pistols for the army, police and the paramilitary forces, which usually use Glock pistols.

Meanwhile, W&S has planned two shooting ranges in Kanpur and Gorakhpur apart from one testing range in Sandila on its factory premises spread over 6,400 metres. The ranges will be named after Webley & Scott and people could learn the use of the weapons and ammunition and polish their shooting skills.

The sources claimed that there would be facilities for trap shooting, skeet shooting and 10-metre pistol shooting.

